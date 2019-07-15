Former striker Marc Batchelor shot dead
Pictures from the scene on Monday night show that multiple shots were fired through the car window.
Well-known former Kaizer Chiefs soccer player Marc Batchelor has been shot dead in Olivedale in what appears to have been a hit, police confirmed with Eyewitness News on Monday night.
EWN understands attackers opened fire from the back of motorbikes. Police are investigating the incident.
#MarcBatchelor Police have confirmed the death of former-footballer Marc Batchelor in Olivedale. Police have set up a perimeter approximately 50m from the crime scene which is still active. AKG pic.twitter.com/wkTMJfLa8m— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 15, 2019
This is a developing story.
