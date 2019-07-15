View all in Latest
Former striker Marc Batchelor shot dead

Pictures from the scene on Monday night show that multiple shots were fired through the car window.

Picture: Supplied
Picture: Supplied
31 minutes ago

Well-known former Kaizer Chiefs soccer player Marc Batchelor has been shot dead in Olivedale in what appears to have been a hit, police confirmed with Eyewitness News on Monday night.

Pictures from the scene show that multiple shots were fired through the car window.

EWN understands attackers opened fire from the back of motorbikes. Police are investigating the incident.

This is a developing story.

Timeline

