Dyantyi injury setback for Springboks

The injury has ruled Dyantyi out of the start of the Springboks’ 2019 Rugby Championship campaign, which kicks off at Emirates Airline Park in Johannesburg against Australia on Saturday.

FILE: Aphiwe Dyantyi reacts after scoring a try during the Rugby Championship match between South Africa and Australia at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Port Elizabeth on 29 September 2018. Picture: AFP
FILE: Aphiwe Dyantyi reacts after scoring a try during the Rugby Championship match between South Africa and Australia at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Port Elizabeth on 29 September 2018. Picture: AFP
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - The Springbok management has announced that Springbok winger Aphiwe Dyantyi has returned to the Golden Lions where he will undergo rehabilitation for a hamstring injury.

The injury has ruled Dyantyi out of the start of the Springboks' 2019 Rugby Championship campaign, which kicks off at Emirates Airline Park in Johannesburg against Australia on Saturday.

Dyantyi, who won the World Rugby Breakthrough Player of the Year Award in 2018, picked up the injury during training on Friday and will consult a specialist later on Monday to discuss treatment options and a possible timeframe of return to action.

Bok management confirmed that a replacement for Dyantyi will not be called upon as they have sufficient cover in the training squad, who are currently in camp in Johannesburg.

The Boks regrouped in Johannesburg on Sunday evening to continue with their preparations for Saturday’s Test against Australia.

Rassie Erasmus, the SA Rugby Director of Rugby, will announce the Springbok matchday squad on Wednesday.

