Dyantyi injury setback for Springboks
The injury has ruled Dyantyi out of the start of the Springboks’ 2019 Rugby Championship campaign, which kicks off at Emirates Airline Park in Johannesburg against Australia on Saturday.
CAPE TOWN - The Springbok management has announced that Springbok winger Aphiwe Dyantyi has returned to the Golden Lions where he will undergo rehabilitation for a hamstring injury.
The injury has ruled Dyantyi out of the start of the Springboks’ 2019 Rugby Championship campaign, which kicks off at Emirates Airline Park in Johannesburg against Australia on Saturday.
Dyantyi, who won the World Rugby Breakthrough Player of the Year Award in 2018, picked up the injury during training on Friday and will consult a specialist later on Monday to discuss treatment options and a possible timeframe of return to action.
Bok management confirmed that a replacement for Dyantyi will not be called upon as they have sufficient cover in the training squad, who are currently in camp in Johannesburg.
The Boks regrouped in Johannesburg on Sunday evening to continue with their preparations for Saturday’s Test against Australia.
Rassie Erasmus, the SA Rugby Director of Rugby, will announce the Springbok matchday squad on Wednesday.
Popular in Sport
-
England 'mistakenly' awarded extra run in World Cup final: former umpire
-
James Small's funeral details confirmed
-
Technical knockout: Kiwis praise team but query 'cruel' rules
-
Pogba must put his head down and focus on pre-season: Robson
-
Toyana appointed Northerns head provincial coach
-
DANIEL GALLAN: CWC2019 final - A game that defied belief
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.