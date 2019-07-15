View all in Latest
Diepsloot residents divided over protest action

Some community leaders in Diepsloot are calling on residents not to take part in Monday’s planned shutdown in the area. They are worried that criminal elements may try to hijack the move which is aimed at raising genuine complaints.

FILE: Residents of Diepsloot say they feel neglected by the government because they have been living in poor conditions for years. Picture: EWN
FILE: Residents of Diepsloot say they feel neglected by the government because they have been living in poor conditions for years. Picture: EWN
59 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – Some community leaders in Diepsloot are calling on residents not to take part in Monday’s planned shutdown in the area.

They are worried that criminal elements may try to hijack the move which is aimed at raising genuine complaints.

Messages have been doing the rounds calling on members of the public to back the protest tomorrow and Tuesday.

There are also calls for schools to stay closed and taxis to stay off the roads.

In the message, leaders say the shutdown is aimed at venting anger over ongoing power cuts and government ‘s failure to deliver on its promises.

But now it appears the public is divided over whether to go ahead with the action.

A meeting was held on Sunday among local structures including religious leaders and activists. Community leader Siqelo Shezi explains: "We think that the residents of Diepsloot will agree that with us not to be part of what is planned."

Eyewitness News understands an ANC faction behind the call for the shutdown.

