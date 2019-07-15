'Did I auction Table Mountain?' Zuma responds to claims of auctioning SA
Former President Jacob Zuma was speaking at the state capture commission of inquiry in Parktown on Monday.
JOHANNESBURG – Former African National Congress leader and President of South Africa Jacob Zuma has hit back at claims that he sold the country.
Zuma was speaking at the state capture commission of inquiry in Parktown on Monday.
He spoke of a white community that came out in numbers which called for him to be recalled as president of the country.
The former president of the republic was referring to the Zuma Must Go campaign that took place last year.
But he said despite calls to have him removed as president, no one could prove what he had done wrong.
“Of all the presidents who have been before me, there is not a single one who has been bought before commissions, but to Zuma, we must do it.”
Zuma responded to last year's testimony by former Minister of Public Service and administration Ngoako Ramatlhodi’s in which he said Zuma had strong factions in the ANC and auctioned the country, calling it a lie.
“What an exaggeration from a lawyer. He can’t even substantiate [what I auctioned]. Did I auction Table Mountain or Johannesburg?”
He said there was no such thing of that nature.
WATCH: Jacob Zuma appears at state capture inquiry
Zuma began his testimony by saying he was aware that he was a subject of talk for more than a decade.
“I’ve been vilified, alleged to be king of corrupt people and the most corrupt. I have been given many other names and never responded to those issues.”
