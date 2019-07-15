Dan Matjila expected to continue his testimony at PIC inquiry
Matjila spent most of last week testifying about the corporation’s affairs during his tenure and addressing allegations of political interference and concerns related to questionable investments.
PRETORIA – While the Public Investment Corporation (PIC)’s former chief executive Dan Matjila is expected back at the commission of inquiry on Monday, it will first hear evidence from another witness related to the Government Employee Pension Fund (GEPF).
The PIC commission of inquiry evidence leaders have set aside about two hours to hear evidence related to the fund.
The corporation manages more than R600 billion worth of the pension fund’s assets, nearly 90% of them.
Matjila is expected to continue giving testimony this afternoon.
Last week, he told the commission that no single person in the corporation could make an investment decision on their own.
However, he added that political interference was one of his greatest challenges.
