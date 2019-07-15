CT CPFs believe army deployment will help stabilise gang-hit areas

Community policing forums realise army deployment is not a long term solution for gang violence, but they believe it will bring about stability.

CAPE TOWN - Community policing forums realise army deployment is not a long term solution for gang violence, but they believe it will bring about stability.

It's unclear exactly when soldiers will be deployed to help police root out gangsters in Cape Town suburbs, but the defence force is cleared to assist over the next three months.

Police Minister Bheki Cele made the announcement after his budget vote last week and police and metro officials have already been conducting operations in various communities.

WATCH: Philippi lockdown: 141 arrested

Manenberg, Delft, Mitchells Plain, Nyanga and Philippi East are kilometres apart but like many suburbs, they all face the same problem - a devastatingly high crime rate.

Residents have for a long time appealed to government to deploy the army in a desperate attempt to bring about stability in these gang infested areas.

Their appeals were answered last week and the Delft community policing forum's Charles George was among those who welcome the decision.

"We're hoping that the lifestyles of the residents will be improved. Over the last couple of months, residents in our communities were traumatised by the gang wars."

The Lentegeur CPF's Byron de Villers said that they just want calm to be restored to the area.

"We needed a force multiplier to assist the SAPS members because they are just too little at the moment."