CT CPFs believe army deployment will help stabilise gang-hit areas
Community policing forums realise army deployment is not a long term solution for gang violence, but they believe it will bring about stability.
CAPE TOWN - Community policing forums realise army deployment is not a long term solution for gang violence, but they believe it will bring about stability.
It's unclear exactly when soldiers will be deployed to help police root out gangsters in Cape Town suburbs, but the defence force is cleared to assist over the next three months.
Police Minister Bheki Cele made the announcement after his budget vote last week and police and metro officials have already been conducting operations in various communities.
WATCH: Philippi lockdown: 141 arrested
Manenberg, Delft, Mitchells Plain, Nyanga and Philippi East are kilometres apart but like many suburbs, they all face the same problem - a devastatingly high crime rate.
Residents have for a long time appealed to government to deploy the army in a desperate attempt to bring about stability in these gang infested areas.
Their appeals were answered last week and the Delft community policing forum's Charles George was among those who welcome the decision.
"We're hoping that the lifestyles of the residents will be improved. Over the last couple of months, residents in our communities were traumatised by the gang wars."
The Lentegeur CPF's Byron de Villers said that they just want calm to be restored to the area.
"We needed a force multiplier to assist the SAPS members because they are just too little at the moment."
Popular in Local
-
Lodge guests robbed after being followed from OR Tambo Airport
-
Famous SA actor arrested for impersonating cops, kidnapping & other charges
-
EFF rubbishes Sunday Times 'rogue' unit source story as 'propagandist'
-
Policewoman shot & killed while attending funeral of fellow cop
-
Jacob Zuma to have say on corruption claims at Zondo Inquiry
-
25 sheep stolen in Mount Fletcher found hidden underground
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.