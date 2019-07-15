CT CPFs believe army deployment will help stabilise gang-hit areas

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in CWC19
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 12°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 12°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 12°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 11°C
  • 2°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 13°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 11°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 13°C
  • 0°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 9°C
  • 3°C
Go

CT CPFs believe army deployment will help stabilise gang-hit areas

Community policing forums realise army deployment is not a long term solution for gang violence, but they believe it will bring about stability.

Police conduct an operation in Philippi East, Cape Town on 12 July 2019. Picture: Lauren Isaacs/EWN
Police conduct an operation in Philippi East, Cape Town on 12 July 2019. Picture: Lauren Isaacs/EWN
31 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Community policing forums realise army deployment is not a long term solution for gang violence, but they believe it will bring about stability.

It's unclear exactly when soldiers will be deployed to help police root out gangsters in Cape Town suburbs, but the defence force is cleared to assist over the next three months.

Police Minister Bheki Cele made the announcement after his budget vote last week and police and metro officials have already been conducting operations in various communities.

WATCH: Philippi lockdown: 141 arrested

Manenberg, Delft, Mitchells Plain, Nyanga and Philippi East are kilometres apart but like many suburbs, they all face the same problem - a devastatingly high crime rate.

Residents have for a long time appealed to government to deploy the army in a desperate attempt to bring about stability in these gang infested areas.

Their appeals were answered last week and the Delft community policing forum's Charles George was among those who welcome the decision.

"We're hoping that the lifestyles of the residents will be improved. Over the last couple of months, residents in our communities were traumatised by the gang wars."

The Lentegeur CPF's Byron de Villers said that they just want calm to be restored to the area.

"We needed a force multiplier to assist the SAPS members because they are just too little at the moment."

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA