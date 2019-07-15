Cele: Crime summit resolutions to be implemented quickly

Police have identified five core issues they would immediately tackle to stabilise gang-infested communities.

CAPE TOWN - Police Minister Bheki Cele said that the resolutions taken at this weekend's crime summit in Paarl would be implemented with speed.

Cele and several other ministers attended the summit amid rampant violence and murders on the Cape Flats.

Police have identified five core issues they would immediately tackle to stabilise gang-infested communities.

Resolutions thrashed out at the summit included community involvement and the capturing and sharing of data.

Bheki Cele said the summit was intended to allow communities and authorities to ventilate their frustrations and solutions.

"Community involvement in the fight against violent crime and that's a commission that has caused the second bite on the matter. We're coming back because of the commission... it's been two days well spent, we're quite satisfied."

Cele said that police would work closely with the Department of Home Affairs and Correctional Services.

The minister also denied that he backtracked on a decision to deploy the army to gang-ravaged communities.

For months, Cele maintained that police alone could handle the violence that claimed the lives of more than 1,500 people since the start of the year.

He said, however, that his latest decision to have the SANDF deployed, stemmed from a request from community policing forums.

Cele said that previous calls for the army to be deployed were politically driven.

"The stance has been one that we would act when the communities were making the call. It has been a political call all the time from political platforms. It is the communities now that have made the call."

WATCH: Philippi lockdown: 141 arrested