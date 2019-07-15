Case against former Aurora executives postponed to August

The company's former executives including Khulubuse Zuma, Zondwa Mandela and Thulani Ngubane were accused of causing environmental damage at Grootvelei mine.

JOHANNESBURG - The case against four former directors at Aurora Empowerment Systems was postponed in the Springs Regional Court on Monday.

In 2015, the High Court in Pretoria found the Aurora directors guilty in their personal capacity and liable for R1.7 billion in damages after more than 5,000 workers lost their jobs.

It also found the company lied about its finances and experience in mining.

The NPA’s Phindi Mjonondwane said the group was expected back in court in August.

“This matter has been postponed until 7 August for further investigation to allow the court to make a ruling on the application brought by the media to film proceedings.”

