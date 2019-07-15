BLF vows to fight their deregistration

The Independent Electoral Commission has ruled in favour of the Freedom Front Plus and deregistered Andile Mngxitama's party as an official political party.

JOHANNESBURG - Black First Land First (BLF) said they would take their fight against the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) deregistering them as a political party to the Constitutional Court if they have to.

The IEC said this was based on the party's section of their constitution that it was only open to blacks people.

More details to follow.