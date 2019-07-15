Aussie kids take stolen car on 1,000-kilometre road trip
Queensland police said the car was spotted early on Sunday morning in the outback town of Banana, where the kids allegedly stole petrol, before travelling south.
SYDNEY, Australia - Four children took a stolen four-wheel drive on a 1,000-kilometre road trip across the Australian outback before being nabbed by police, officials said Monday.
A 14-year-old boy, two 13-year-old boys and a 10-year-old girl began their epic journey on Saturday when they took cash and packed fishing rods in a vehicle belonging to one of their families in the coastal Queensland town of Rockhampton, police said.
One of the children left a note for his family telling them of his plans.
Queensland police said the car was spotted early on Sunday morning in the outback town of Banana, where the kids allegedly stole petrol, before travelling south.
The car was found on Sunday night near Grafton, in the neighbouring state of New South Wales, about 11 hours' drive from Rockhampton.
New South Wales police said officers had to force their way into the vehicle after the children refused to get out.
"They have locked themselves in the car and police have had to use a baton to get in to arrest them," Coffs-Clarence district acting inspector Darren Williams told reporters.
It was not clear which of the children had been behind the wheel, but Williams said it was likely they had shared the driving.
"It is a long way, in excess of 1,000 (km) from Rockhampton down to Grafton. I couldn't imagine one person driving that way in two days."
Police are investigating several alleged offences committed during the road trip, Williams said.
The children, who were found unharmed, have been taken into care.
Williams said it was unclear what prompted the children to take the trip, but one of the boys was originally from Grafton.
Popular in World
-
Guatemala court blocks signing of migration deal with US
-
Key questions as flight MH17 remembered five years on
-
Trump tells congresswomen to 'go back' where they're from
-
Video appears to show some Chibok girls alive
-
Zim rated the second poorest country in the world
-
Iran ready to talk if US lifts sanctions, Pompeo skeptical
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.