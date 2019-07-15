Attempts to assassinate my character started in the 90s - Zuma
Testifying at the state capture commission on Monday, Jacob Zuma answered to some of the major controversial claims of corruption levied against him.
JOHANNESBURG – Former President Jacob Zuma on Monday said there have been attempts to drive him to disappear.
Testifying at the state capture commission on Monday, the Zuma was answering to some of the major controversial claims of corruption levied against him.
Zuma has been named as a key figure in a number of scandals that have played out over some years including his alleged close links to the controversial Gupta family.
The country’s third democratic president said the corruption charges he was facing, the accusations made at the commission was the culmination of a character assassination that started in the 1990s, which was led by foreign and local intelligence agencies.
Zuma argued that the first act of this “character assassination” started when he was removed as head of the African National Congress (ANC)'s intelligence desk, under former Nelson Mandela’s administration.
He also spoke about the reinstated charges relating to the arms deal, saying: "Clearly, that indicated the implementation of that particular plan and conspiracy."
CHARGES PRIOR TO POLOKWANE CONFERENCE & SPY TAPES SAGA:
Zuma claims there were plans to have him arrested prior to the 52nd National Conference of the ANC that took place in back in 2007.
"There was a determination to arrest me before the conference." He said this was done so that he doesn't take part in it.
This was when Zuma was still the deputy president of the republic.
Zuma also said the spy tapes or so called "Zuma tapes" saga was part of the plan to get rid of him.
"When I was being dismissed, the president said Zuma must have his day in court and I hadn't been charged by then. It was my first time hearing that I will be in court."
He said Schabir Shaik was first charged after being accused of corruption with Zuma. "They wanted Schabir to be convicted in order to charge me. In a sense prolonging the narrative that Zuma is corrupt."
Popular in Local
-
WATCH LIVE: Jacob Zuma appears at state capture inquiry
-
Zuma’s lawyer accuses state capture commission of being condescending, unfair
-
Famous SA actor arrested for impersonating cops, kidnapping & other charges
-
Zuma at state capture: I’ve been vilified, called corrupt for over a decade
-
Van Rooyen: State capture doesn't start and end with Zuma
-
Lodge guests robbed after being followed from OR Tambo Airport
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.