Zwelihle man lays charges against fellow resident for 'promoting racial war'

CAPE TOWN - A Zwelihle community leader has laid a criminal charge against a fellow resident for allegedly inciting violence.

Gcobani Ndzongana said the accused has circulated a voice note on a community WhatsApp group which he said is "promoting a racial war" in the Hermanus area.

Ndzongana said racial tensions have always existed in the area, but several community members were shocked by the recent voice note.

"We are getting tired of this and if needs be, we as the black community, we have to think what are we going to do. So, we said 'guys don't panic, government is there, government must take responsibility, don't take the law into your own hands'."

Ndzongana said he plans to monitor the situation very closely.