Winde: ‘We will do all that we can to ensure communities are safer’
The government will come up with plans to tackle gang violence.
CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Premier Alan Winde says the government is ready to assist gang-ravaged communities.
Winde said once the situation is stable departments will move in.
“This is not only a policing issue, but this is also a whole of society issue. The provincial government will do all that we can in order to make sure that our communities are safer.”
In the meantime, the South African National Defence Force has been seen in Cape Town suburbs, but they have done no official work as yet.
Their deployment comes after 11 people were killed in Philippi in just two days.
