'We will work together,' Cele tells community at Western Cape Crime Summit

Police Minister Bheki Cele said communities have demanded police allow them to play a more active role in helping to deal with crime.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Crime Summit came to an end in Paarl on Sunday.

The gathering brought close to 500 delegates from across the province.

"We have agreed that we will work together for the sake of our people in the Western Cape."

The summit was also attended by seven national ministers.

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde and his provincial cabinet colleague, Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz, were also there.

Cele, however, said the event was poorly attended by the public.

He wanted neighbourhood watch forums and ordinary citizens to participate.

The minister said the department will host another summit in the coming weeks.