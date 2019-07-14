Trump tells congresswomen to 'go back' where they're from
In a tweet, Donald Trump referred to "'Progressive' Democrat Congresswomen," which appeared to be a reference to a group of outspoken relatively young, liberal women, all first-time members of the House of Representatives.
WASHINGTON - US President Donald Trump on Sunday told unnamed Democratic Congresswomen to "go back" where they came from, prompting senior members of the party to brand him a "racist" and a xenophobe.
It is the latest controversial comment by Trump, who last year reportedly referred to countries in Africa as "sh*thole" nations, and who has spoken of "an invasion" of undocumented migrants.
These include Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Minnesota Congresswoman Ilhan Omar, and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan.
Trump did not say whom he was referring to but said they "originally came from countries whose governments are a complete and total catastrophe, the worst, most corrupt and inept anywhere in the world."
He accused the women of "viciously telling the people of the United States, the greatest and most powerful Nation on earth, how our government is to be run.
"Why don't they go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came"?
....and viciously telling the people of the United States, the greatest and most powerful Nation on earth, how our government is to be run. Why don’t they go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came. Then come back and show us how....— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 14, 2019
....it is done. These places need your help badly, you can’t leave fast enough. I’m sure that Nancy Pelosi would be very happy to quickly work out free travel arrangements!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 14, 2019
Ocasio-Cortez, who was born in New York, has ancestry from Puerto Rico, a US territory.
Tlaib, who was born in Detroit, is the first American of Palestinian descent elected to Congress.
Omar, who as a child came to the United States from war-torn Somalia, is the first black Muslim woman in Congress.
"That's a racist tweet," Assistant House Speaker Ben Ray Lujan, the highest-ranking Latino member of Congress, said on "Fox News Sunday."
"These are American citizens elected by voters in the United States of America."
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has warned her party to avoid the "menace" of liberal policies pushed by Ocasio-Cortez and the other progressives, if the Democrats hope to beat Trump in the 2020 election.
But on Twitter Sunday she criticised Trump's "attack."
"I reject @realDonaldTrump's xenophobic comments meant to divide our nation," she said.
I reject @realDonaldTrump’s xenophobic comments meant to divide our nation. Rather than attack Members of Congress, he should work with us for humane immigration policy that reflects American values. Stop the raids - #FamiliesBelongTogether!— Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) July 14, 2019
