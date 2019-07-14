SABC refutes claims of intending to retrench to save money
On Sunday, the 'Sunday Times' reported that the cash-strapped public broadcaster planned on shedding its staff by 33% as part of its turnaround strategy.
JOHANNESBURG - The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) has refuted claims that it intends to cut jobs in an attempt to save money.
On Sunday, the Sunday Times reported that the cash-strapped public broadcaster planned on shedding its staff by 33% as part of its turnaround strategy.
The paper said the SABC was hoping to save R279 million a year and close down five offices.
The SABC's Vuyo Mthembu said: “The SABC would like to put it on record that it does not have any plans to retrench staff and the journalist only inquired about the preconditions in relation to the SABC’s application for funding from National Treasury.”
The SABC released a statement saying there was no discussion with Sunday Times around the issue of retrenchments.
“In addition, it must be reiterated that on 31 January 2019, the corporation announced that it had aborted the process of Section 189 of the LRA and would not renew the notice to invoke Section 189. This followed constructive and extensive engagements with various stakeholders, including the parliamentary portfolio committee on communications, organised labour and our own employees.
“Currently there is a skills audit under way, under the auspices of the Department of Communications and following this process, the results of the skills audit in relation to staff optimisation will be fully engaged with all stakeholders, including organised labour and employees of the SABC.”
