Pupils at Limpopo primary school made to empty bucket toilets themselves

JOHANNESBURG - Limpopo Education MEC Polly Mkhondo has expressed dismay over allegations that pupils at the Mohlope Primary School in the Sekhukhune were made to empty bucket toilets.

It's understood the principal of the school instructed the pupils to move the buckets which are used as toilets.

The department said it's disappointed and it is investigating to get to the bottom of the matter.

"We have to do a due diligence investigation because this is a serious matter. It involves the abuse of learners who should be enjoying protection from their school. There is no way they can grow in their confidence if they are treated as alleged," Limpopo Education spokesperson Sam Mkhondo said.