Policewoman shot & killed while attending funeral of fellow cop

The 40-year-old constable was sitting with other colleagues at the house of the deceased colleague, when a member of the public who was also attending the same funeral fired shots in the air, striking the woman with a bullet in her upper body.

JOHANNESBURG - A policewoman has been shot and killed while attending the funeral service of her colleague in Dobsonville, Soweto.

The 40-year-old constable was sitting with other colleagues at the house of the deceased colleague, who'd died from natural causes, when a member of the public who was also attending the same funeral fired shots in the air, striking the woman with a bullet in her upper body.

She was rushed to hospital where she was declared dead on arrival. The shooter was immediately arrested and his firearm confiscated.

Gauteng Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant-General Elias Mawela extended his condolences to the colleagues and family of the deceased constable. Support will be offered to them.