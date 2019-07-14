Policewoman shot & killed while attending funeral of fellow cop
The 40-year-old constable was sitting with other colleagues at the house of the deceased colleague, when a member of the public who was also attending the same funeral fired shots in the air, striking the woman with a bullet in her upper body.
The 40-year-old constable was sitting with other colleagues at the house of the deceased colleague, who'd died from natural causes, when a member of the public who was also attending the same funeral fired shots in the air, striking the woman with a bullet in her upper body.
She was rushed to hospital where she was declared dead on arrival. The shooter was immediately arrested and his firearm confiscated.
Gauteng Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant-General Elias Mawela extended his condolences to the colleagues and family of the deceased constable. Support will be offered to them.
