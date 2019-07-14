Numsa vows to minimise possible job cuts at ArcelorMittal
The steel producer announced it might cut 2,000 jobs as it underwent a major restructuring due to financial difficulties, but Numsa said these retrenchments will affect more people.
JOHANNESBURG - The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) on Saturday it would fight to minimise the number of jobs that are on the line at ArcelorMittal.
Unions will be meeting with the company's management in consultative discussions next week.
Numsa spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola said: “ArcelorMittal clearly wants to punish workers for fighting to end the exploitation of contract workers supplied by so-called service providers. As Numsa we will be attending the consultation meeting which is expected to take place sometime next week in order to get more details. We will do everything in our power to minimise the number of jobs, which may be lost.”
