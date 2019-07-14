England beat New Zealand to win Cricket World Cup

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in CWC19
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 3°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
Go

England beat New Zealand to win Cricket World Cup

England have beaten New Zealand by a single run to win the Cricket World Cup 2019 in a nail-biting final.

England players celebrate after winning the 2019 Cricket World Cup final between England and New Zealand at Lord's Cricket Ground in London on July 14, 2019. Picture: AFP.
England players celebrate after winning the 2019 Cricket World Cup final between England and New Zealand at Lord's Cricket Ground in London on July 14, 2019. Picture: AFP.
6 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - England have beaten New Zealand by a single run to win the Cricket World Cup 2019 in a nail-biting final.

Timeline

Popular in Sport

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA