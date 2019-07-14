More than 100 suspects arrested in gang-ravaged Philippi - Cele
Cele was in the area on Sunday morning where he interacted with residents.
CAPE TOWN - Police Minister Bheki Cele on Sunday said more than 100 suspects have been arrested since operations started in Philippi this week.
Eleven people were killed in Philippi East last week, prompting the deployment of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF).
Cele said they have adhered to calls from residents to fight gang-related crimes.
“We have been escalating our operations in this province, including mainly the call that has been made by communities of bringing the SANDF members.”
Police Minister Bheki Cele arrives at the Philippi East police station. It’s his second visit to the area this week. This follows his announcement of the army’s deployment to CT. 🎥: @malgasie pic.twitter.com/oPThL1WIPX— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 14, 2019
Meanwhile, the African National Congress (ANC) in the Western Cape welcomed the crime summit held in Paarl as a step in the right direction.
The summit was held over the weekend to look into the advent of crime in the province.
The party also welcomed the deployment of soldiers to crime-riddled communities in the province.
The ANC’s Cameron Dugmore said: “I think it’s very clear that there is an atmosphere of working together and cooperation and having an integrated approach of dealing with the causes of crime.”
