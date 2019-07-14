MKMVA condemns MK National Council for holding meeting it objected

The MKMVA has been at odds with the national council for years over the legitimacy of its structure and divisions appear to be deepening.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC)'s Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA) has condemned the MK National Council after a conference convened by leaders of both formations was held in the Eastern Cape against their wishes.

The conference which has been dubbed the first ever "truly representative" meeting was addressed by deputy minister of defence and military veteran Thabang Makwetla.

The MKMVA has been at odds with the national council for years over the legitimacy of its structure and divisions appear to be deepening.

As Makwetla praised the Eastern Cape region for convening the contested meeting with the Mk National Council a national executive committee meeting of the MKMVA was under way in Johannesburg.

MKMVA leader Kebby Maphatsoe said the Eastern Cape veteran’s meeting which went ahead, despite objections even from the office of the ANC secretary-general, was divisive.

“That’s factionalism that you find in the ANC because we have spoken to the provincial chairperson of the ANC, we have spoken to the regional secretary of the ANC. But you can’t speak unity when you don’t practice it. They are taking sides, they are supporting other people who are factional for their own interest. There is an agenda to destabilise MKMVA.”

Meanwhile, Makwetla told Eyewitness News that the issues ordered by Luthuli House were thoroughly addressed on the first day of the conference.

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule and the MKMVA general secretary Moretlo Mophethe wrote to the Eastern Cape stressing the need for the conference to be cancelled until there’s unity.