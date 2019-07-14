View all in Latest
Marks Maponyane: SA must appreciate Bafana Bafana despite Afcon loss

The former Bafana Bafana striker says the national football team did well and the country should accept the effort that they put in during the tournament.

Retired footballer Marks Maponyane. Picture: Twitter/@MarksMaponyane.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Soccer veteran Marks Maponyane says the country should appreciate its men's national soccer team despite being kicked out of the African Cup of Nations (Afcon) tournament.

The former Bafana Bafana striker says the national football team did well and the country should accept the effort that they put in during the tournament.

"...Especially against Egypt, because that to me was a big surprise and it confirmed that we can [win] but we just need to learn to be consistent."

Bafana lost 2-1 to Nigeria in the Afcon quarter-finals on Wednesday.

Maponyane says although the letdown, in terms of performance, came from both the coach and the players, there was some props to be given: "When we look at the situation where we kept the same team in the game against Egypt, everyone did well. You could see commitment, dedication and what the country was expecting from them. But coming to the game against Nigeria, had he made changes, I'm sure everyone would have asked why the changes."

Listen to the audio below for more.

Marks Maponyane urges SA to appreciate Bafana after Afcon tournament.

Legendary Bafana Bafana striker Marks Maponyane said Bafana did well in their 2019 Afcon campaign. He says SA should appreciate how the boys played.

