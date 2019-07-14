Man arrested in connection with Mitchell Plain teen's murder

Chad Arendse (19) was shot and killed in Rocklands on Youth Day after attending a 21st birthday party.

CAPE TOWN - Police have arrested a suspect in connection with the fatal shooting of a Mitchell's Plain teenager.

Chad Arendse (19) was shot and killed in Rocklands on Youth Day after attending a 21st birthday party.

The police's Noloyiso Rwexane said the suspect is expected to appear in court on Monday.

"He was arrested on the 11th of July. He is facing a charge of murder."

Meanwhile, residents in gang-infested areas wait with bated breath for soldiers to start working on the ground, as part of Police minister Bheki Cele's plan to clamp down on crime.