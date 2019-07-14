Lodge guests robbed after being followed from OR Tambo Airport

The victims and the hotel are tight-lipped about the ordeal, but Stolen Car RSA said on Twitter they were robbed of their cellphones and jewellery.

JOHANNESBURG - Six armed men robbed guests that were checking in at the African Pride Lodge in Centurion, making off with their belongings.

Police have yet to confirm the details of the case, but eyewitnesses said the victims were followed from the OR Tambo International Airport.

The victims and the hotel are tight-lipped about the ordeal, but Stolen Car RSA said on Twitter they were robbed of their cellphones and jewellery.

💥Armed robbery at African Pride Irene Country Lodge, Irene Woods, Centurion. 6 Armed suspects followed the guests from O.R Thambo international airport to the lodge robbing the guests of jewelry and cellphones . Suspects fled in a Silver Toyota Fortuner reg: BS44CJGP. pic.twitter.com/DoTMeuhTVA — @StolencarRSA 🇿🇦 (@stolencarRSA) July 14, 2019

Eyewitnesses at the scene say the robbers fled in a silver Toyota Fortuner with registration BS44CJ GP.