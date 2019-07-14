Limpopo police establish task team to probe murder of Limpopo businessman (29)
It's understood a group of suspects stormed a local spaza shop in Legolaneng village on Friday night and attacked the businessman before shooting him.
JOHANNESBURG - Police have established a task team to trace the suspects involved in the murder and robbery of a 29-year-old Limpopo businessman.
Police said the criminals then doused him with an unknown flammable substance and set him alight.
The suspects ransacked the shop before fleeing the scene.
The police's Moatshe Ngoepe said investigations are continuing: “The circumstances regarding this matter still unknown and investigations continue.”
