Final death toll in boat migrant accident off Tunisia rises to 82

The boat capsized after setting off for Europe from neighbouring Libya. Survivors told the Tunisian coast guard last week that it had been carrying 86 people.

TUNIS - The number of bodies recovered by Tunisia after a ship packed with migrants sank off its coast last week has risen to 82, in one of the worst disasters in recent years, the Tunisian Red Crescent said on Saturday.

The boat capsized after setting off for Europe from neighbouring Libya. Survivors told the Tunisian coast guard last week that it had been carrying 86 people.

Tunisian fishermen rescued four people but one later died in hospital, the UN refugee agency UNHCR said last week.