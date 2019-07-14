Final death toll in boat migrant accident off Tunisia rises to 82

5 key times Zuma has been implicated in state capture at Zondo commission
Local
The boat capsized after setting off for Europe from neighbouring Libya. Survivors told the Tunisian coast guard last week that it had been carrying 86 people.
TUNIS - The number of bodies recovered by Tunisia after a ship packed with migrants sank off its coast last week has risen to 82, in one of the worst disasters in recent years, the Tunisian Red Crescent said on Saturday.
The boat capsized after setting off for Europe from neighbouring Libya. Survivors told the Tunisian coast guard last week that it had been carrying 86 people.
Tunisian fishermen rescued four people but one later died in hospital, the UN refugee agency UNHCR said last week.
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.