Famous SA actor arrested for impersonating cops, kidnapping & other charges

JOHANNESBURG - A yet-to-be-named South African actor and his two accomplices have been nabbed by police on a number of serious charges including impersonating police officials, kidnapping and extortion.

According to SAPS, the trio was arrested on Friday afternoon during a Hawks operation at South Gate Mall, south of Johannesburg, when they allegedly attempted to extort money from a businessman.

Sunday World has revealed that the actor is Muvhango star Macdonald Ndou, known for playing the character KK Mulaudzi, but his identity is yet to be officially confirmed.

In a statement on the crime, police explained what happened: "It is alleged the businessman was contacted by one of the suspects in June this year who claimed that he was referred to him by his partner. They met at a mutual place in Isando, however, on his arrival he was pressurised to drive with the suspect to a house in Klopperpark, east of Johannesburg.

"On their arrival, the complainant alleged that the suspect took out diamonds, placed them on the table and from nowhere they were joined by two other suspects who presented themselves as police officials. They immediately demanded a R100,000 bribe from the businessman to squash the illegal diamond deal."

Police said the suspects took money from the victim's wallet and demanded to view his bank balance via his mobile phone.

The suspect was then taken to Kempton Park and Fourways where he was made to withdraw R31 000 and was later released.

The Hawks set up a trap to nab the suspects when they set up a drop-off at South Gate Mall where the balance would be paid. One of the suspects jumped into the victim's vehicle to collect the money but Hawks officials pounced.

The suspects will appear in the Booysens Magistrates’ Court on Monday.