EFF shocked by murder of Khayelitsha branch chairperson

CAPE TOWN - An Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) branch chairperson was this morning gunned down in his home in Khayelitsha.

Xolani Jack was the branch chairperson of ward 90 in the Cape metro.

According to a tweet by a fellow party member, Jack was shot 14 times.

This is Xolani Jack, he was a Chairperson of ward 90 Cape Metro, Khayelitsha. He was also a staff member of the EFF in our Provincial Offices. This morning at 3am he was shot 14 times at his place.



An army was deployed in Cape Town to protect us but we lost a fighter sithini? pic.twitter.com/VfuBi2eme8 — ECuba bafunda Mahala! (@AndiswaMadikazi) July 14, 2019

The police's Noloyiso Rwexana said the incident occurred in the early hours of the morning.

"It is alleged that a man wearing black clothes kicked the door of the flat of the deceased and shot at him several times."

The motive is unknown at this stage and a case of murder has since been opened for investigation.

EFF Provincial Chairperson, Melikhaya Xego said the party is deeply saddened by the death of the young man.

"So far, there hasn't been any perpetrator that has been for the incident but as the EFF we are shocked and very saddened by the passing of the young fellow."