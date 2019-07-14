EFF rubbishes Sunday Times 'rogue' unit source story as 'propagandist'
The Sunday Times reported Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s main witness on the unit said he was employed by Sars, but he had never submitted evidence for the report attributed to him.
JOHANNESBURG - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has said reports rubbishing the Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's report on the alleged South African Revenue Services (Sars) 'rogue' unit is nonsense.
The Sunday Times reported Mkhwebane’s main witness on the unit said he was employed by Sars, but he had never submitted evidence for the report attributed to him.
The paper has been slammed for stereotyping the man, Keletso Manyike – but it maintains his disclosures should mean that Mkhwebane’s report on the Sars 'rogue' unit are unfounded.
The EFF said the most worrying aspect of the report is that the author of the story is Jacques Pauw. The party claimed he has a close relationship with Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan and his spokesperson, Adrian Lackay.
EFF Statement On Sunday Times’ STRATCOM Tactics Of Delegitimising The Public Protector Report On The Rogue Unit. pic.twitter.com/II1B8nOTHg— Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) July 14, 2019
Mkhwebane said those who don't agree with her findings should go to court.
