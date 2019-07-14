EFF rubbishes Sunday Times 'rogue' unit source story as 'propagandist'

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in CWC19
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 3°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
Go

EFF rubbishes Sunday Times 'rogue' unit source story as 'propagandist'

The Sunday Times reported Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s main witness on the unit said he was employed by Sars, but he had never submitted evidence for the report attributed to him.

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane. Picture: @PublicProtector/Twitter
Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane. Picture: @PublicProtector/Twitter
15 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has said reports rubbishing the Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's report on the alleged South African Revenue Services (Sars) 'rogue' unit is nonsense.

The Sunday Times reported Mkhwebane’s main witness on the unit said he was employed by Sars, but he had never submitted evidence for the report attributed to him.

The paper has been slammed for stereotyping the man, Keletso Manyike – but it maintains his disclosures should mean that Mkhwebane’s report on the Sars 'rogue' unit are unfounded.

The EFF said the most worrying aspect of the report is that the author of the story is Jacques Pauw. The party claimed he has a close relationship with Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan and his spokesperson, Adrian Lackay.

Mkhwebane said those who don't agree with her findings should go to court.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA