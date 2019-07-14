Djokovic beats Federer to claim fifth Wimbledon title in longest ever final
Novak Djokovic beat Roger Federer to claim fifth Wimbledon title in the longest-ever final.
LONDON - Defending champion Novak Djokovic claimed his fifth Wimbledon title on Sunday beating eight-time champion Roger Federer 7-6 (7/5), 1-6, 7-6 (7/4), 4-6, 13-12 (7/3) in the longest ever final and settled by a historic tie-break.
The 32-year-old Serbian saved two match points as he took his Grand Slam tally to 16, four off Federer's overall record.
Djokovic's victory extends to 11 successive Grand Slams won by the big three, himself, Federer and Rafael Nadal.
At 4 hours and 57 minutes it was the longest final at Wimbledon.
Stan Wawrinka was the last player outside the trio to win a Grand Slam, the 2016 US Open beating Djokovic.
The last player to win a Grand Slam aged under 30 was Andy Murray, who won the 2016 Wimbledon title aged 29.
#Wimbledon Unbelievable! Novak Djokovic is the 2019 Wimbledon champion after beating Roger Federer in 5 sets 7-6, 1-6, 7-6 4-6, 12-12 (7-3)— EWN Sport (@EWNsport) July 14, 2019
A match for the ages…— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 14, 2019
The moment @DjokerNole retained his crown to become #Wimbledon champion for a fifth time after a historic men’s singles final#JoinTheStory pic.twitter.com/zDQlEBviMD
🏆 2011— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 14, 2019
🏆 2014
🏆 2015
🏆 2018
🏆 2019#Wimbledon | @DjokerNole pic.twitter.com/kRPF6O2xrk
