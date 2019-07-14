Djokovic beats Federer to claim fifth Wimbledon title in longest ever final

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in CWC19
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 3°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
Go

Djokovic beats Federer to claim fifth Wimbledon title in longest ever final

Novak Djokovic beat Roger Federer to claim fifth Wimbledon title in the longest-ever final.

Serbia's Novak Djokovic challenges a call in the fifth set tie breaker against Switzerland's Roger Federer during the men's singles final on day thirteen of the 2019 Wimbledon Championships. Picture: AFP.
Serbia's Novak Djokovic challenges a call in the fifth set tie breaker against Switzerland's Roger Federer during the men's singles final on day thirteen of the 2019 Wimbledon Championships. Picture: AFP.
2 hours ago

LONDON - Defending champion Novak Djokovic claimed his fifth Wimbledon title on Sunday beating eight-time champion Roger Federer 7-6 (7/5), 1-6, 7-6 (7/4), 4-6, 13-12 (7/3) in the longest ever final and settled by a historic tie-break.

The 32-year-old Serbian saved two match points as he took his Grand Slam tally to 16, four off Federer's overall record.

Djokovic's victory extends to 11 successive Grand Slams won by the big three, himself, Federer and Rafael Nadal.

At 4 hours and 57 minutes it was the longest final at Wimbledon.

Stan Wawrinka was the last player outside the trio to win a Grand Slam, the 2016 US Open beating Djokovic.

The last player to win a Grand Slam aged under 30 was Andy Murray, who won the 2016 Wimbledon title aged 29.

pi/dj

Timeline

Popular in Sport

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA