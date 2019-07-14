Deadly monsoon destroys 5,000 shelters in Bangladesh Rohingya camps
Bangladesh's meteorological department said the Cox's Bazar district - home to nearly one million Rohingya Muslims who have fled a military crackdown in Myanmar - has seen at least 58.5 centimetres of rain since 2 July.
BALUKHALI - At least 10 people have died and thousands of shanty homes have been destroyed since April by monsoon rains in overcrowded Rohingya refugee camps in Bangladesh's southeast, officials said Sunday.
Bangladesh's meteorological department said the Cox's Bazar district - home to nearly one million Rohingya Muslims who have fled a military crackdown in Myanmar - has seen at least 58.5 centimetres of rain since 2 July.
An International Organisation for Migration (IOM) spokeswoman said heavy rains triggered mudslides in the refugee camps -- which are mostly built on hill-slopes -- destroying some 4,889 tarpaulin and bamboo shacks.
More than 200 landslides have been reported since April in the camps, built near the border with Myanmar, and at least 10 people were killed, a UN report said.
In the last week alone, two Rohingya minors died and another 6,000 people were left without shelter because of heavy rains.
Displaced refugees said they were suffering as rain disrupted logistics and daily activity in the camps.
"It's tough to go to food distribution centres by wading through a swamp of mud," Nurun Jan, a Rohingya refugee, told AFP.
"Rains and gusty wind have made our life miserable."
World Food Programme (WFP) spokeswoman Gemma Snowdon said they had to significantly increase assistance in the camps to cope up with the monsoon.
"So far 11,400 people have required the extra food assistance due to the heavy rains, compared to 7,000 during the whole of July 2018," she said.
Last year the UN refugee agency moved 30,000 Rohingya out of areas considered at high risk of landslides and floods.
Heavy rains frequently trigger flooding and landslides in Bangladesh's southeastern hill districts, and in 2017 at least 170 people were killed.
Some 740,000 Rohingya fled a military crackdown in Buddhist-dominated Myanmar's Rakhine state in August 2017, joining about 200,000 already living in camps in Bangladesh.
Officials said landslides were increasing in the region because forests had been cleared to make way for the sprawling Rohingya camps. One of the settlements, Kutupalong, is now the world's largest refugee centre.
Bangladesh wants to relocate up to 100,000 of the refugees to Bhashan Char, a remote island in the Bay of Bengal, but this is opposed by the refugees and international rights groups.
Dhaka says any relocation to the island would be voluntary.
More in World
-
At least 50 dead in Nepal's monsoon
-
Huge power outage that plunged Manhattan into darkness ends
-
New Zealand's first gun buyback event a success - police
-
New Zealanders give up weapons after mosque killings
-
SA mulls revoking extradition of ex-Mozambique minister
-
US regulators approve $5 billion Facebook settlement over privacy issues: source
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.