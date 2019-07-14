DA: Pandor must recall Koloane as Netherlands ambassador
Bruce Koloane confessed at the state capture inquiry that he pushed for the illegal landing of a Gupta jet at the Waterkloof air force base in 2013.
JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) has added its voice to calls for minister of International Relations and Cooperation Naledi Pandor to recall ambassador Bruce Koloane from his post in the Netherlands.
This after Koloane confessed at the state capture inquiry that he pushed for the illegal landing of a Gupta jet at the Waterkloof air force base in 2013.
Pandor said on Friday said she planned to meet with President Cyril Ramaphosa to discuss whether Koloane should be recalled.
The DA said Koloane's testimony under oath means he abused the power of his office to benefit the Gupta family.
DA MP Darren Bergman said Koloane’s actions were a direct breach of national security.
"I have written to the minister to recall the ambassador. If no action is taken, we will escalate, because gone are the days when people lie under oath and get away with it."
Bergman said the DA expects the minister to take action soon.
Timeline
