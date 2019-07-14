View all in Latest
City of Cape Town urges public to be vigilant as fires increase

Fire crews responded to 150 formal residential fires in June. This shows a 15% increase from June 2018. The number of informal structure fires has however decreased.

FILE: The fires along Lion's Head and Signal Hill on 28 January 2019. Picture: @NCCwildfires/Twitter
FILE: The fires along Lion's Head and Signal Hill on 28 January 2019. Picture: @NCCwildfires/Twitter
10 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town has urged the public to be extra vigilant as there has been an increase in residential fires this winter.

Fire crews responded to 150 formal residential fires in June. This shows a 15% increase from June 2018.
The number of informal structure fires has however decreased.

MMC for Safety and security, JP Smith said community members have a role to play as several fires are caused by negligence.

"There is always a risk of fire, whether it's informal settlements or formal residential areas. Like many other risks to community health and safety, it's a collective effort. Furthermore, we are building more fire stations to bulk up our response."

