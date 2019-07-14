Cele expected to announce further steps on tackling gang violence in WC
It’s still unclear when the army will enter gang-ravaged communities in the Mother City.
CAPE TOWN - Police Minister Bheki Cele is expected to announce further steps on how he plans to tackle gang violence as Western Cape residents wait for soldiers to start working on the ground.
This is part of a plan for the army to assist police in the fight against violence that has seen more than 2,000 murders this year in the province.
WATCH: As police patrol murder-hit Philippi East, residents say it must be consistent
Soldiers will be roving in 10 areas in the next coming months to ensure that communities are safe from gang-related violence and other crimes.
The South African National Defence Force has been seen in Cape Town suburbs, but they have done no official work as yet.
Their deployment comes after 11 people were killed in Philippi in just two days.
Once soldiers are deployed, they will be under the orders of police leaders.
A contingent from the Northern Cape has landed in the city to join their local counterparts.
So far, only police have been conducting patrols in gang areas.
