Aussie Tupou 'ready' for Springboks despite Johannesburg phone snatch
In a footage released by Rugby Australia, 23-year-old Tupou, who weighs 135 kg, had two patch dressings on his right forearm following the incident.
JOHANNESBURG - Australia prop Taniela Tupou says he is fine to take on South Africa despite a minor struggle with an assailant after his telephone was stolen in Johannesburg on Saturday evening.
Tupou, who was in the city ahead of the Wallabies' opening Rugby Championship clash with the Springboks on July 20, had his phone snatched in the upmarket district of Sandton outside his team's hotel as he walked back after dinner at about 9:15 pm (2015 GMT).
"I'm ready to go, ready to train," Tupou said. "It's crazy... I learnt a lesson. Lucky it was not my wallet."
In a footage released by Rugby Australia, 23-year-old Tupou, who weighs 135 kg, had two patch dressings on his right forearm following the incident.
"I was at dinner with the front rowers," Tupou said. "On our way back someone just came from behind and took my phone.
"I thought it was one of the boys so I looked back and he was wearing a hoodie and ran with my phone.
"I tried to chase after him and he got in the car and I got some cuts but I'm fine. I lost my phone but I can live with that."
Rugby Australia said in a statement on Sunday that the getaway car was waiting for the attacker, while police said the theft was part of a series of incidents on Saturday night in Johannesburg, which has a reputation for high crime levels.
Popular in Sport
-
Marks Maponyane: SA must appreciate Bafana Bafana despite Afcon loss
-
'I need to go & think if I am the best person for the job' - Baxter
-
Serena Williams loses to Simona Halep at Wimbledon
-
Shops looted, woman dead in France after Algeria football win
-
Success pays for Nigeria as Dangote promises big goal bonus
-
Barcelona get Griezmann but Atletico contest 120 million euro fee
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.