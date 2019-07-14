Aussie Tupou 'ready' for Springboks despite Johannesburg phone snatch

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in CWC19
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 3°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
Go

Aussie Tupou 'ready' for Springboks despite Johannesburg phone snatch

In a footage released by Rugby Australia, 23-year-old Tupou, who weighs 135 kg, had two patch dressings on his right forearm following the incident.

Australia's prop Taniela Tupou listens to the anthems prior to the Bledisloe Cup rugby union Test match between the New Zealand All Blacks and Australia at Yokohama International Stadium in Yokohama on 27 October 2018. Picture: AFP
Australia's prop Taniela Tupou listens to the anthems prior to the Bledisloe Cup rugby union Test match between the New Zealand All Blacks and Australia at Yokohama International Stadium in Yokohama on 27 October 2018. Picture: AFP
25 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Australia prop Taniela Tupou says he is fine to take on South Africa despite a minor struggle with an assailant after his telephone was stolen in Johannesburg on Saturday evening.

Tupou, who was in the city ahead of the Wallabies' opening Rugby Championship clash with the Springboks on July 20, had his phone snatched in the upmarket district of Sandton outside his team's hotel as he walked back after dinner at about 9:15 pm (2015 GMT).

"I'm ready to go, ready to train," Tupou said. "It's crazy... I learnt a lesson. Lucky it was not my wallet."

In a footage released by Rugby Australia, 23-year-old Tupou, who weighs 135 kg, had two patch dressings on his right forearm following the incident.

"I was at dinner with the front rowers," Tupou said. "On our way back someone just came from behind and took my phone.

"I thought it was one of the boys so I looked back and he was wearing a hoodie and ran with my phone.

"I tried to chase after him and he got in the car and I got some cuts but I'm fine. I lost my phone but I can live with that."

Rugby Australia said in a statement on Sunday that the getaway car was waiting for the attacker, while police said the theft was part of a series of incidents on Saturday night in Johannesburg, which has a reputation for high crime levels.

Timeline

Popular in Sport

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA