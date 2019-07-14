View all in Latest
ANC pays tribute to late struggle icon Lesiba Maphoto

Maphoto, affectionately known as ‘Bra Ike’ was a member of the ANC and its armed wing, Umkhonto we Sizwe.

FILE. Picture: EWN
FILE. Picture: EWN
26 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – The African National Congress (ANC) has paid its tribute to the late struggle icon Lesiba Maphoto who passed away at the age of 88 on Saturday.

Maphoto, affectionately known as ‘Bra Ike’ was a member of the ANC and its armed wing, Umkhonto we Sizwe.

The ANC thanked the Maphoto family for allowing Bra Ike to share his life with the people of South Africa.

The party’s national spokesperson Pule Mabe said he belonged to the generation of selfless freedom fighters.

“Being a member of the ANC at the time was an invitation for state harassment, police brutality, torture and even death. “History will record that comrade Ike Maphoto was one of the first recruits of Umkhonto we Sizwe in 1963.”

Mabe said the ANC would lead plans to bid him farewell: “In the next two days, we will be able to outline the programme of action working with ANC in Limpopo.”

The ANC said the best way to pay tribute to Maphoto was to devote efforts towards the unity and renewal of the movement.

