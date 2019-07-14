ANC pays tribute to late struggle icon Lesiba Maphoto
Maphoto, affectionately known as ‘Bra Ike’ was a member of the ANC and its armed wing, Umkhonto we Sizwe.
JOHANNESBURG – The African National Congress (ANC) has paid its tribute to the late struggle icon Lesiba Maphoto who passed away at the age of 88 on Saturday.
Maphoto, affectionately known as ‘Bra Ike’ was a member of the ANC and its armed wing, Umkhonto we Sizwe.
The ANC thanked the Maphoto family for allowing Bra Ike to share his life with the people of South Africa.
ANC Secretary General Cde @Magashule_Ace pays tribute to our late stalwart Cde Ike Maphoto. #ANCLEADS #ThumaMina #Khawuleza #Khawuleza pic.twitter.com/2jLw92NpAu— African National Congress (@MYANC) July 13, 2019
The party’s national spokesperson Pule Mabe said he belonged to the generation of selfless freedom fighters.
“Being a member of the ANC at the time was an invitation for state harassment, police brutality, torture and even death. “History will record that comrade Ike Maphoto was one of the first recruits of Umkhonto we Sizwe in 1963.”
Mabe said the ANC would lead plans to bid him farewell: “In the next two days, we will be able to outline the programme of action working with ANC in Limpopo.”
The ANC said the best way to pay tribute to Maphoto was to devote efforts towards the unity and renewal of the movement.
Popular in Local
-
'We will repeat what we did before': Malema on EFF disrupting Gordhan in Parly
-
Zondo reprimands lawyer for being disruptive during proceedings
-
Cele expected to announce further steps on tackling gang violence in WC
-
'In the EFF, we do not subscribe to anarchy,' Malema tells Student Command in FS
-
Lotto results: Saturday, 13 July 2019
-
Only 200 spaces available for the public at Zuma's Zondo commission appearance
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.