5 key times Zuma has been implicated in state capture at Zondo commission

JOHANNESBURG - While South Africa will only find out whether or not former President Jacob Zuma has anything to say at the state capture inquiry on Monday, plenty has been said about his involvement in state capture in the period since the inquiry's commencement.

Zuma has been named as a key figure in a number of scandals that have played out over some years as a result of his alleged close links to the controversial Gupta family.

Here's a reminder of just a few of the times he's been publicly implicated by witnesses.

QUICK VISAS FOR INDIAN NATIONALS

In early June, former Gupta-owned ANN7 news editor Rajesh Sundaram said that Zuma was involved in expediting the visa applications for Indian nationals who were recruited to start up the news channel.

"The details of these people were to be sent to someone in South Africa and he would then speak to high-level officials here; I was told that the president’s office would then direct the relevant departments to expedite the visas,” Sundaram said.

SABC ARCHIVES GONE FOR A STEAL

In another scandal related to the ANN7 channel, Sundaram said that the Gupta family used their friendship with Zuma to buy historic archive material from the SABC worth millions of rands for far less than the material's value.

Sundaram also alleged that Zuma was involved in the day-to-day running of ANN7.

PARTIES FOR THE PRESIDENT

Former Bosasa chief operating officer Angelo Agrizzi listed numerous favours that he and the company performed for politicians.

These include sponsoring Zuma's 72nd birthday cake and other parties and African National Congress rallies on his behalf.

"We'd have to fly in chefs, we'd have to make sure there were marquees with air conditioning, draping, even going down to making up a birthday cake... getting calls at 8pm at night and saying 'look, you need to prepare 20,000 lunch packs for tomorrow morning for a rally or campaign, and it all needed to be done because it was all ANC," Agrizzi said.

NAME DROPPED TO GET THE GUPTAS IN

The controversial landing of an aircraft carrying family and friends of the Guptas at the Waterkloof airbase made its way back to the headlines again when former head of state protocol Bruce Koloane admitted to using Zuma's name to put pressure on Department of Defence officials to authorise the landing.

In the recording, Koloane said that then Transport Minister Ben Martins had been given instructions by Zuma to authorise the Gupta landing.

INTERFERENCE AT TRANSNET

Former Public Enterprises Minister Barbara Hogan alleged that Zuma interfered with the appointment of the Transnet CEO.