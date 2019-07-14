25 sheep stolen in Mount Fletcher found hidden underground

-
Policewoman shot & killed while attending funeral of fellow copLocal
-
Lodge guests robbed after being followed from OR Tambo AirportLocal
-
Trump tells congresswomen to 'go back' where they're fromWorld
-
Man arrested in connection with Mitchell Plain teen's murderLocal
-
City of Cape Town urges public to be vigilant as fires increaseLocal
-
EFF rubbishes Sunday Times 'rogue' unit source story as 'propagandist'Local
-
Policewoman shot & killed while attending funeral of fellow copLocal
-
Lodge guests robbed after being followed from OR Tambo AirportLocal
-
Man arrested in connection with Mitchell Plain teen's murderLocal
-
City of Cape Town urges public to be vigilant as fires increaseLocal
-
EFF rubbishes Sunday Times 'rogue' unit source story as 'propagandist'Local
-
'We will work together,' Cele tells community at Western Cape Crime SummitLocal
Popular Topics
-
MKMVA condemns MK National Council for holding meeting it objectedLocal
-
5 key times Zuma has been implicated in state capture at Zondo commissionLocal
-
'We will repeat what we did before': Malema on EFF disrupting Gordhan in ParlyPolitics
-
'In the EFF, we do not subscribe to anarchy,' Malema tells Student Command in FSPolitics
-
EFF has embraced far-right wing, says ANC Vets League over Parliament scufflePolitics
-
NC ANC stands by decision to expel Phokwane municipal mayor, speakerLocal
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: Busisiwe Mkhwebane, what is this madness?Opinion
-
FIKILE-NTSIKELELO MOYA: Problems in the Cape Flats cannot be reduced to policingOpinion
-
Is nudity our zeitgeist? A response to Busani NgcaweniOpinion
-
ANALYSIS: Five reasons English speakers struggle to learn foreign languagesOpinion
-
SELLO LEDIGA: The MKMVA is the ANC's passionate worstOpinion
-
DANIEL GALLAN: Proteas World Cup post-mortemOpinion
Popular Topics
-
5 key times Zuma has been implicated in state capture at Zondo commissionLocal
-
Numsa vows to minimise possible job cuts at ArcelorMittalLocal
-
Numsa slams ArcelorMittal for not consulting workers about retrenchmentsBusiness
-
Zondo reprimands lawyer for being disruptive during proceedingsLocal
-
Natasen to Zondo: I didn’t know R10m from SA Express exec was obtained illegallyLocal
-
Rand set for weekly gains, stocks flatBusiness
Popular Topics
-
Lotto results: Saturday, 13 July 2019Local
-
Veteran actress Nomhle Nkonyeni to be buried in hometown of PELifestyle
-
Ed Sheeran reveals wife inspired Justin Bieber collaborationLifestyle
-
US regulators approve $5 billion Facebook settlement over privacy issues: sourceWorld
-
James can't give Davis No. 23 over Nike money issues: reportsLifestyle
-
Mariah Carey to jump on Lil Nas X’s ‘Old Town Road’ remix?Lifestyle
-
Talk about being a germophobe! Naomi Campbell disinfects seat when she fliesLifestyle
-
PowerBall results: Friday 12 July 2019Local
-
'Descendants 3' premiere cancelled after Cameron Boyce's deathLifestyle
-
SA's Daryl Impey wins stage 9 of Tour de FranceSport
-
Aussie Tupou 'ready' for Springboks despite Johannesburg phone snatchSport
-
Marks Maponyane: SA must appreciate Bafana Bafana despite Afcon lossSport
-
Western Province seal 20-5 victory over Bulls in Currie Cup openerSport
-
Serena Williams loses to Simona Halep at WimbledonSport
-
'I need to go & think if I am the best person for the job' - BaxterSport
Popular Topics
-
Cricket fans warned over World Cup tickets on unofficial websitesSport
-
AB de Villiers: I made no demands to be in Proteas World Cup squadSport
-
Morgan wants England to relish World Cup final pressureSport
-
Australia's Starc sets record for most wickets at a single World CupSport
-
England draw first blood in World Cup semi against AustraliaSport
-
'The sun will still rise' - India mourns World Cup shockerSport
Popular Topics
-
CARTOON: RIP AfronautLocal
-
CARTOON: SA Education: Glass Half FullLocal
-
CARTOON: Rescue 10111... Help!Local
-
CARTOON: Ramaphosa The Dream PresidentPolitics
-
CARTOON: Proteas see flames at CWCSport
-
CARTOON: No Praise For The President Just YetPolitics
-
CARTOON: Can Sona 'fashion a fix' for SA economy?Business
-
CARTOON: Save our SchoolsLocal
-
CARTOON: Weather for DucksSport
- Sun
- 20°C
- 8°C
- Mon
- 20°C
- 9°C
- Tue
- 19°C
- 5°C
- Wed
- 19°C
- 5°C
- Thu
- 20°C
- 5°C
- Fri
- 21°C
- 7°C
- Sun
- 15°C
- 9°C
- Mon
- 17°C
- 7°C
- Tue
- 16°C
- 9°C
- Wed
- 16°C
- 10°C
- Thu
- 16°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 17°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 6°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 7°C
- Tue
- 21°C
- 7°C
- Wed
- 21°C
- 6°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 7°C
- Fri
- 24°C
- 7°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 3°C
- Mon
- 21°C
- 3°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 3°C
- Wed
- 20°C
- 4°C
- Thu
- 21°C
- 3°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 4°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 13°C
- Mon
- 23°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 26°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 25°C
- 16°C
- Fri
- 24°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 19°C
- 10°C
- Mon
- 18°C
- 9°C
- Tue
- 19°C
- 8°C
- Wed
- 19°C
- 10°C
- Thu
- 20°C
- 10°C
- Fri
- 21°C
- 10°C
- Sun
- 15°C
- 6°C
- Mon
- 17°C
- 7°C
- Tue
- 17°C
- 7°C
- Wed
- 15°C
- 6°C
- Thu
- 15°C
- 10°C
- Fri
- 16°C
- 11°C
- Sun
- 15°C
- 10°C
- Mon
- 16°C
- 9°C
- Tue
- 16°C
- 10°C
- Wed
- 15°C
- 10°C
- Thu
- 15°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 16°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 7°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 6°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 8°C
- Wed
- 21°C
- 7°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 6°C
- Fri
- 24°C
- 6°C
- Sun
- 20°C
- 5°C
- Mon
- 20°C
- 5°C
- Tue
- 19°C
- 4°C
- Wed
- 19°C
- 4°C
- Thu
- 20°C
- 4°C
- Fri
- 20°C
- 4°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 5°C
- Mon
- 25°C
- 6°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 8°C
- Wed
- 25°C
- 5°C
- Thu
- 26°C
- 6°C
- Fri
- 27°C
- 5°C
- Sun
- 19°C
- 8°C
- Mon
- 17°C
- 7°C
- Tue
- 21°C
- 8°C
- Wed
- 21°C
- 8°C
- Thu
- 20°C
- 9°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 9°C
25 sheep stolen in Mount Fletcher found hidden underground
The sheep were reported stolen in the early hours of Saturday morning.
JOHANNESBURG - Police in the Avondale policing precinct, Mount Fletcher, found 25 sheep that had been stolen and hidden in a dark hole.
The sheep were reported stolen in the early hours of Saturday morning. Police located them during an operation dubbed “Restore” as units were patrolling the area as part of crime prevention. They were then informed of a number of sheep that were hidden underground near a local farm.
The sheep were later identified as belonging to a local farmer who had reported them stolen after waking up in the morning and noticing that the sheep were no longer in the yard.
Police are investigating and are in search of the suspects responsible for the stock theft.
Popular in Local
-
EFF rubbishes Sunday Times 'rogue' unit source story as 'propagandist'3 hours ago
-
Lodge guests robbed after being followed from OR Tambo Airportone hour ago
-
EFF shocked by murder of Khayelitsha branch chairperson4 hours ago
-
Famous SA actor arrested for impersonating cops, kidnapping & other charges6 hours ago
-
Policewoman shot & killed while attending funeral of fellow cop57 minutes ago
-
5 key times Zuma has been implicated in state capture at Zondo commission10 hours ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.