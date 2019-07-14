25 sheep stolen in Mount Fletcher found hidden underground

The sheep were reported stolen in the early hours of Saturday morning.

JOHANNESBURG - Police in the Avondale policing precinct, Mount Fletcher, found 25 sheep that had been stolen and hidden in a dark hole.

The sheep were reported stolen in the early hours of Saturday morning. Police located them during an operation dubbed “Restore” as units were patrolling the area as part of crime prevention. They were then informed of a number of sheep that were hidden underground near a local farm.

The sheep were later identified as belonging to a local farmer who had reported them stolen after waking up in the morning and noticing that the sheep were no longer in the yard.

Police are investigating and are in search of the suspects responsible for the stock theft.