Winde pleased with WC crime summit
Alan Winde, Police Minister Bheki Cele and seven other national ministers addressed the summit in Paarl on Saturday.
CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Premier Alan Winde has said the provincial crime summit has strengthened ties between all roleplayers.
Winde, Police Minister Bheki Cele and seven other national ministers addressed the summit in Paarl on Saturday.
National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole and senior police management of the province were also in attendance.
Winde said he is positive there is a way forward.
"It is nice to have national ministers as well. We also need to work together."
#sapsWC The Premier of Western Cape Alan Winde pledging his support as well as the support of all Provincial departments to an integrated approach to address the crime situation in the Western Cape. #BuildingSaferCommunities #CrimeSummit SW pic.twitter.com/ho3nSBQgox— SA Police Service (@SAPoliceService) July 13, 2019
