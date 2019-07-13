Winde pleased with WC crime summit

Alan Winde, Police Minister Bheki Cele and seven other national ministers addressed the summit in Paarl on Saturday.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Premier Alan Winde has said the provincial crime summit has strengthened ties between all roleplayers.

Winde, Police Minister Bheki Cele and seven other national ministers addressed the summit in Paarl on Saturday.

National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole and senior police management of the province were also in attendance.

Winde said he is positive there is a way forward.

"It is nice to have national ministers as well. We also need to work together."