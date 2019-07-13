Western Province seal 20-5 victory over Bulls in Currie Cup opener
The Bulls opened the score in the eighth minute with a breakaway try from scrumhalf Embrose Papier, who ran from his own 22 to score in the corner after Province had been on the attack.
CAPE TOWN - Western Province ran in three tries to seal a 20-5 victory over the Vodacom Bulls in their Currie Cup opener at Newlands Stadium on Saturday.
Province hit back just before half time, as winger Seabelo Senatla and SP Marais combined to let outside centre Ruhan Nel cross the whitewash and level the score at 5-5.
Just a few minutes after the restart, Province took the lead after some great work from hooker Scarra Ntubeni, who claimed the ball from a line-out. The home side got the ball to JL du Plessis, who kicked ahead for Juarno Augustus to chase and score.
The Cape side hold onto their lead before Craig Barry came off the bench and scored a try to seal a convincing 20-5 victory.
