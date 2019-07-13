'We will repeat what we did before': Malema on EFF disrupting Gordhan in Parly
On Thursday afternoon, EFF members of Parliament were violently kicked out of Minister Pravin Gordhan's Public Enterprises budget vote by security officials.
JOHANNESBURG - Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has warned that his party will again disrupt Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan when he next appears in Parliament.
A commotion had broken out when EFF MPs disrupted Gordhan saying he should not be allowed to address MPs as he is a 'constitutional delinquent'.
In a tweet posted on Saturday evening, Malema indicated that he will be leading 44 EFF MPs in disrupting Gordhan.
"Let's tell you the apparent reality. When Pravin appears in Parliament, we will repeat what we did before, & I will unashamedly be leading the #44Battalion from the front. This sponsored outrage against the @EFFSouthAfrica is useless & therefore referred to the @euphonik verse. [sic]," he said.
Let's tell you the apparent reality. When Pravin appears in Parliament, we will repeat what we did before, & I will unashamedly be leading the #44Battalion from the front. This sponsored outrage against the @EFFSouthAfrica is useless & therefore referred to the @euphonik verse.— Julius Sello Malema (@Julius_S_Malema) July 13, 2019
The African National Congress (ANC) condemned Thursday's incident, saying the behaviour of the EFF lay in the face of the country's democratic culture.
ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe said: “We’ve encouraged political parties to use Parliament effectively as a platform to raise their views. Gordhan is a deployee and must be protected from physical intimidation so that he can fulfil his duties as a minister."
The EFF, however, has defended its actions.
All those who undermine a Chapter 9 institution will be treated the same because they think they are above the law. We took an oath to defend the constitution, and we are doing precisely that. #Asijiki— Julius Sello Malema (@Julius_S_Malema) July 11, 2019
When any minister or president undermines the office of the PP, from hence forth, they must know that EFF will make their parliament life difficult. Gone are days of utter disrespect of constitutional structures with impunity! It doesn’t matter if PP is wrong, RESPECT the Office!— Mbuyiseni Ndlozi (@MbuyiseniNdlozi) July 12, 2019
This is not disruption. It’s called enforcement of the rule of law. We can’t and will never permit constitutional delinquents to undermine Parliament. Well done Commissars and Fighters! It’s No retreat! No surrender!! https://t.co/SHYF0J8z6i— Floyd Shivambu (@FloydShivambu) July 11, 2019
