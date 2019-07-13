View all in Latest
'We will repeat what we did before': Malema on EFF disrupting Gordhan in Parly

On Thursday afternoon, EFF members of Parliament were violently kicked out of Minister Pravin Gordhan's Public Enterprises budget vote by security officials.

EFF MPs are thrown out during Pravin Gordhan's Public Enterprises budget vote. Picture: EWN YouTube.
EFF MPs are thrown out during Pravin Gordhan's Public Enterprises budget vote. Picture: EWN YouTube.
52 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has warned that his party will again disrupt Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan when he next appears in Parliament.

On Thursday afternoon, EFF members of Parliament were violently kicked out of Gordhan's Public Enterprises budget vote by security officials.

A commotion had broken out when EFF MPs disrupted Gordhan saying he should not be allowed to address MPs as he is a 'constitutional delinquent'.

In a tweet posted on Saturday evening, Malema indicated that he will be leading 44 EFF MPs in disrupting Gordhan.

"Let's tell you the apparent reality. When Pravin appears in Parliament, we will repeat what we did before, & I will unashamedly be leading the #44Battalion from the front. This sponsored outrage against the @EFFSouthAfrica is useless & therefore referred to the @euphonik verse. [sic]," he said.

The African National Congress (ANC) condemned Thursday's incident, saying the behaviour of the EFF lay in the face of the country's democratic culture.

ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe said: “We’ve encouraged political parties to use Parliament effectively as a platform to raise their views. Gordhan is a deployee and must be protected from physical intimidation so that he can fulfil his duties as a minister."

The EFF, however, has defended its actions.

Timeline

Popular in Politics

