WC SAPS offering R70k reward to help with Philippi East murder investigations

Police in the provincial organised crimes unit have identified three people of interest in connection to the killings.

FILE: Picture: SAPS/facebook.com
FILE: Picture: SAPS/facebook.com
38 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape officials are appealing to the public to help track down the perpetrators of recent murders in the Philippi East area.

Police in the provincial organised crimes unit have identified three people of interest in connection to the killings.

Eleven people were murdered in an attack this week.

WATCH: As police patrol murder-hit Philippi East, residents say it must be consistent

The police's Noloyiso Rwexana said there was a R70 000 reward for anyone with information.

On Friday, police conducted stop and searches in Philippi East as part of Police Minister Beki Cele's aim to clamp down on crime.

The minister announced that police will be assisted by the army in various crime hotspots for three months.

Popular in Local

