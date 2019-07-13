Veteran actress Nomhle Nkonyeni to be buried in hometown of PE

JOHANNESBURG - Veteran actress Nomhle Nkoneyni, who passed away in the early hours of Wednesday morning, will be buried in her hometown, Port Elizabeth, next week Friday.

Nkonyeni died at a Port Elizabeth hospital after a short illness. She was 77-years-old.

Nkonyeni has had several roles in her decades-long career in television, film and theatre.

Earlier this year, Nkonyeni was among recipients of the Order of Ikhamanga, which recognises South Africans who have excelled in the fields of arts, culture, literature, music, journalism and sport.

Born in 1942 in Port Elizabeth, Nkonyeni was known for her work on stage with the Serpent drama group, which performed anti-apartheid classics.

Nkonyeni was also actively involved in the development and sustainability of the performing arts, helping to start the Outreach Theatre for Education Programme as well as in mentoring and educating young people in the arts.

Memorial services will be held at the Market Theatre in Johannesburg and the Nangoza Jebe Hall in New Brighton, Port Elizabeth on Wednesday, 17 July.

Her funeral service will be held on Friday, 19 July at the Arthur Wellington Methodist Church in New Brighton.