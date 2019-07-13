Two men arrested for illegal possession of ivory tusks

Members of the SAPS Flying Squad were busy with patrols when they made the arrests on Friday.

CAPE TOWN - Police have arrested two men for the possession of ivory tusks in Bothasig.

The men were found with four undocumented elephant tusks.

Police spokesperson, George Mjiwu, said the duo is expected to appear in court soon.

"Two male suspects, aged 39 and 45, are expected to appear at Goodwood Magistrate's Court on charges of possession of ivory without documentation."