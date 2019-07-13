Rural Dev Minister Didiza to intervene in arson attacks in Mtwalume

An arson attack on a farm owned by the Mathulini Communal Property Association (CPA) has resulted in damage of over R1 million.

DURBAN - Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development Minister Thoko Didiza has vowed to help defuse tensions in the Mtwalume area of KwaZulu-Natal.

The incident came on the heels of an attack on a farm manager who was thrown into a fire a week ago in the province.

The Mathulini CPA said the attacks may be linked to a disgruntled group which is claiming ownership of the land.

The Mathulini CPA accused Didiza of being too slow in responding to their pleas for her intervention, saying the attacks could have been prevented.

However, the Minister has told Eyewitness News she wasn't aware of the matter, but now that she was, she would intervene.

“When one saw the matter as reported in the media, I quickly contacted our office in KwaZulu-Natal to attend to the matter and come back to my office with a report that will enable me to see what the issue are raised by the CPA. Having said that, it is important for me to condemn any form of violence by anybody.”

The minister pleaded with community members to be patient as her department looked into the matter.