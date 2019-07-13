Pandor: Ambassadors should display high levels of integrity

Pandor said she was planning to meet with President Cyril Ramaphosa to discuss the deployment of Bruce Koloane as ambassador to the Netherlands.

JOHANNESBURG - International Relations Minister Naledi Pandor on Friday said ambassadors should display high levels of integrity as they are representatives of the country to the international community.

Pandor said she was planning to meet with President Cyril Ramaphosa to discuss the deployment of Bruce Koloane as ambassador to the Netherlands.

Earlier this week, he confessed at the state capture commission to pushing for the illegal Gupta plane landing at the Waterkloof Air Force Base in 2013.

Pandor said those appointed to be ambassadors should be fit and proper.

“The people we select must represent the best, I think, of South Africa. That’s my view and that is what should inform any ambassador appointments.”

She also said she was deeply concerned about the latest revelations at the commission implicating Koloane and believed Ramaphosa should reconsider his deployment.

“But I do believe the matter is serious enough for me to approach the president and ask what he thinks about this.”

Koloane confessed that he used names, including former President Jacob Zuma and Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, to force army officials to allow the Gupta charted plane to land at the airbase.