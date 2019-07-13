Only 200 spaces available for the public at Zuma's Zondo commission appearance
Former president Jacob Zuma has indicated that he will be present at the hearing but has stayed mum on whether or not he will be testifying.
JOHANNESBURG - Members of the public hoping to attend the state capture commission of inquiry hearing where former president Jacob Zuma will be appearing, will have to make their way to the venue early if they want to be among those allowed in the vicinity.
The commission released details of attendance protocol for Monday, 15 July in Parktown.
July 13, 2019
The first 200 people will be allowed inside the venue on a first come, first served basis. In order to be allowed inside, one needs to register from 7:30am at a specified venue.
Once the first 200 are in, no more members of the public will be allowed. A separate viewing venue has been allocated not far from the building.
The state capture inquiry will officially resume at 10am.
