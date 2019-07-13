Numsa slams ArcelorMittal for not consulting workers about retrenchments
This week ArcelorMittal announced that it will start section 189 consultations with staff which may affect 2,000 people, but Numsa said even more people will be affected.
JOHANNESBURG - Metalworkers union Numsa has slammed metal producer ArcelorMittal for not consulting with workers about looming retrenchments before a market update was issued about it.
This week ArcelorMittal announced that it will start section 189 consultations with staff which may affect 2,000 people, but Numsa said even more people will be affected.
The company said the pending retrenchments are due to projections that its headline earnings for the first half of the year will fall by at least R650 million.
Numsa spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola said the company’s management has also taken a decision to review contracts with service providers, meaning even more workers will lose their jobs.
"This announcement comes as no surprise, particularly if you consider the fact that just a few months ago, our members embarked on a strike to end outsourcing at the company. Management clearly wants to punish workers for fighting to end the exploitation of contract workers supplied by so-called service providers.
"As Numsa, we will be attending the consultation meeting which is scheduled to take place sometime next week."
More in Business
-
Zondo reprimands lawyer for being disruptive during proceedings
-
Natasen to Zondo: I didn’t know R10m from SA Express exec was obtained illegally
-
Rand set for weekly gains, stocks flat
-
Vivien Natasen clarifies the R10m from SA Express exec at state capture inquiry
-
Ford, Volkswagen expand alliance to electric autos
-
Scandal-hit Steinhoff reports $400m loss in first half
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.