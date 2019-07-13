NC ANC stands by decision to expel Phokwane municipal mayor, speaker

This week, there were protesters outside the municipal offices demanding the reinstatement of former mayor Sentse Kalman and Speaker Horatius Modiakgotla.

CAPE TOWN - The African National Congress (ANC) in Northern Cape on Friday said the situation remained the same regarding its decision to expel Phokwane Municipality mayor and speaker.

The pair was expelled by the ANC after it lost appeals.

They were found guilty of working with the opposition to divide the party.

The party’s provincial secretary Deshi Ngxanga said: “They are no longer members of the ANC and if you not a member of the ANC, then you can’t represent the ANC as a public representative. So, the position of the ANC remains that both of them are not members and cannot claim to represent the party in the municipality.”